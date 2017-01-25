SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award

An LGBT project from the U.S. Small Business Administration has won a prestigious award from Harvard University.

The SBA Office of Field Operations LGBT Business Builder Outreach Initiative was honored by the Ash Center for Democratic Government and Innovation at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard with its 2017 Bright Ideas in Government award.

The SBA partnered with the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce in 2015 to establish the LGBT Business Builder, an education and outreach initiative on SBA programs and services and the NGLCC’s LGBT certification.

“The LGBT Business Builder seeks to highlight the benefits of the LGBT Business Certification, increase the number of firms that are certified and raise awareness of SBA programs and services,” said Mark Gibson, National LGBT Communications Director for the SBA.

Harvard praised the program in a statement.

“These programs demonstrate that there are no prerequisites for doing the good work of governing,” said Stephen Goldsmith, director of the Innovations in American Government program at the Ash Center. “What makes government work best is the drive to do better, and this group proves that drive can be found anywhere.”