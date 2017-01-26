January 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Report: CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election

The CDC has reportedly nixed a LGBT youth summit after Trump's election. (Image public domain)

The Centers for Disease Control has nixed an LGBT youth summit it privately planned before election day as a result of Trump’s selection, according to a report Thursday in Talking Points Memo.

News the LGBT youth summit would be “indefinitely postponed” comes after media outlets reported a CDC climate change and health conference would be cancelled amid fears it would be poorly received in the Trump administration.

An anonymous source is quoted as saying event planners under the expectation Hillary Clinton would win the White House had assembled a list of potential partner organizations for the LGBT youth summit, such as the YMCA, Human Rights Campaign and the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Organizers planned to wait until after Nov. 8 to extend formal invitations, but they were never sent out.

From TPM:

Preparations continued through Friday after the election, but the following week’s planning meeting was canceled without notice and replaced with a “next steps” conference call, according to the source. Organizers were thanked for their work and informed that the summit was postponed indefinitely on that call, while a new internal workgroup on LGBT youth health also was proposed, according to the source.

An email to staffers working on the event, dated Nov. 18 and reviewed by TPM, also stated that the summit was postponed.

“It was never actually explicitly said by anyone that we’re canceling this because Donald Trump won the election,” the source said.

The source reportedly said the event was supposed to be a “big deal,” would have been broadcast on Facebook live and would have announced a five-year agenda. Although the event was initially planned for mid-December, planning documents indicate the date for the summit was delayed in late October to January.

According to TPM, the CDC didn’t respond to multiple requests to comment on the planned LGBT youth summit. The CDC didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request to verify the report.

Read more at TPM.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

