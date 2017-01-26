January 26, 2017 at 10:15 am EST | by Chris Gerard
Reviving Animotion
Astrid Plane and Bill Wadhams have reunited as Animotion.

Los Angeles-based synthpop group Animotion became part of the fabric of ‘80s pop culture with their iconic 1984 single “Obsession.”

Built on Princely synths pulsing with electricity like something off “1999” with a touch of new wave weirdness for good measure, the infectious single reached no. 6 in the U.S. and has remained a staple of ‘80s nights the world over ever since. They weren’t quite a one-hit wonder, although they are often seen as such.

The follow-up to “Obsession,” the less immediately catchy “Let Him Go,” stalled at no. 39. The band’s second album “Strange Behavior” (1986) was a flop, with lead single “I Engineer” struggling to only no. 76. A major-lineup shift followed, including the firing of lead vocalists Astrid Plane and Bill Wadhams who were was replaced by Cynthia Rhodes, an actress and dancer known for her role in “Dirty Dancing,” and Paul Engemann. The new lineup scored one hit in 1989 with “Room to Move,” but that was it. Animotion was relegated to the dustbin of ‘80s history.

Twenty-eight years later, Animotion is back with its original vocalists and first album since its precipitous dissolution. “Raise Your Expectations,” out Jan. 20, is an apt title for a band returning from the dead after so long away, and by and large they exceed whatever expectations anybody may have had. Just hearing Astrid Plane and Bill Wadhams again on new material is a strange exercise in time travel that is a pure retro delight. First single “Last Time” is a synth-heavy melding of ‘80s sensibilities with a modern sheen. Its big melodic hook and rich layers of keyboards are at once familiar and fresh.

The rest of the album continues in much the same vein. Animotion stays grounded in its trademark sound of the past but updates it for a new millennium. “Not Your Lover” is a hard-driving synth-rocker with distorted vocals and jolts of guitar that give it an almost industrial vibe. “They Can’t Touch You” is a melodic mid-tempo gem with a sweet vocal by Wadhams. “Bad Review” dives us right back into the band’s glory days, beamed straight from their 33-year-old debut, with an energetic very-‘80s sound. The song is a wry reflection on the quick ups and down of success, a topic that Animotion is perhaps more suited to address than anyone.

“Everything” is a complete departure, a gorgeous acoustic-guitar based ballad with sublime vocal harmonies. The tempo amps back up quickly with the club-ready title track, a song that if given a chance would be a prime candidate for a series of hot remixes. “Trust Me” is a more experimental track with a vast electronic soundscape, Astrid Plane’s voice sounding just like we remember it from “Obsession” but somehow transported far into the future.

“You Love It” is another high energy dance-floor stomper, and the lovely “Surrender” is an old-school synth ballad with perhaps Plane’s finest vocal on the album. “Raise Your Expectations” closes with a dynamic re-imagining of their old hit “Let Him Go,” a futuristic hard-throbbing banger that’s injected with far more pep than the original.

No, “Raise Your Expectations” doesn’t tread any new ground, it’s not going to be on year end “best of” lists and it won’t spawn any additional Top 10 hits to add to the band’s legacy, but it doesn’t need to. “Obsession” will always ensure that Animotion holds a place in ‘80s pop lore, deservedly so. Hearing them back again with new music is an unexpected pleasure not only as an album but in what it represents: it’s never too late to start anew, take a risk and follow your drive and passion wherever it may lead. Kudos to Animotion for having the fortitude to come back strong after so many years out of public awareness.

