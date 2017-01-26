Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ releases teaser trailers

“Feud: Bette and Joan” released two teaser trailers giving a sneak peak of Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis.

Ryan Murphy’s series will chronicle the infamous Hollywood feud between Crawford and Davis starting from when the actresses were cast in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” During filming Davis allegedly kicked Crawford in the head and Crawford would later openly campaign against Davis’s Academy Award nomination making their animosity one of the biggest rivalries in Hollywood.

Other big names taking on some of the iconic figures of the era include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland, Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell and Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page.

“I wasn’t interested in just doing this broad, campy [show],” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly. “I was interested in the idea of sexism, ageism, misogyny. Turning 40, 45, 50 and feeling like you’re at the height of your powers and people saying, ‘Well, you’re done.’”

“Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres on Sunday, March 5 on FX.