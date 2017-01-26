January 26, 2017 at 2:04 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ releases teaser trailers
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” released two teaser trailers giving a sneak peak of Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis.

Ryan Murphy’s series will chronicle the infamous Hollywood feud between Crawford and Davis starting from when the actresses were cast in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” During filming Davis allegedly kicked Crawford in the head and Crawford would later openly campaign against Davis’s Academy Award nomination making their animosity one of the biggest rivalries in Hollywood.

Other big names taking on some of the iconic figures of the era include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland, Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell and Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page.

“I wasn’t interested in just doing this broad, campy [show],” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly. “I was interested in the idea of sexism, ageism, misogyny. Turning 40, 45, 50 and feeling like you’re at the height of your powers and people saying, ‘Well, you’re done.’”

“Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres on Sunday, March 5 on FX.

They drove each other crazy. #FeudFX, FX’s new original series from Ryan Murphy, premieres 3/5.

A video posted by fxnetworks (@fxnetworks) on

comet_ping_pong_460x470_by_elizabeth_murphy_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
LGBT march on Washington planned for D.C. Pride weekend
SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award
2 top directors leaving FreeState Justice
Former Whitman-Walker official named White House health adviser
immigrant_rights_protest_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
Log Cabin emerges as lead LGBT group in Trump era
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
Donald_Trump_460x470_6_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Kelly_Rowland_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kelly Rowland thinks people should ask partners about ‘past gay experiences’
ABC reschedules ‘When We Rise’ for Trump speech
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ releases teaser trailers
Ugandan athlete receives refugee status in Canada
Stage and screen star Marsha Mason relishes ‘Rhine’ role
Reviving Animotion
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup