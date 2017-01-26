Stage and screen star Marsha Mason relishes ‘Rhine’ role

‘Watch on the Rhine’



Feb. 3-March 5



Arena Stage



1101 Sixth St., S.W.



$40-90



202-488-3300

Stage and screen star Marsha Mason had never seen a production of Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine” before agreeing to take on the role of complicated matriarch Fanny Farrelly in Arena Stage’s upcoming production.

“For several years (Arena Stage’s artistic director) Molly Smith and I’d been talking about working together,” says Mason, 74. “A year ago we did a reading of ‘Watch on the Rhine’ in New York. When she offered me the part, I jumped at it. Fanny’s back story is deep and rich in terms of human relationships and human emotion. She’s a well-educated woman from a good family who moves in D.C.’s most rarefied circles. She has a rigid attitude toward certain behaviors and what is correct for women. And she’s also a mother who hasn’t seen her daughter for 20 years.”

Directed by Jackie Maxwell, “Watch on the Rhine” (1941) is the second of two full productions that are part of Arena’s Lillian Hellman Festival. The first was “The Little Foxes” earlier this season.

Set on the brink of the U.S. entering World War II, Fanny’s daughter Sara Muller (Lisa Bruneau) escapes to her wealthy mother’s Washington, D.C. home with her children and her German husband Kurt Muller (Andrew Long) who’s involved in anti-fascist movements. Tensions rise when Fanny’s creepy houseguest, Teck de Brancovis (J. Anthony Crane), an impoverished Romanian count, makes it clear no one’s safety can be guaranteed either at home or abroad.

Fanny is similar to the playwright in various ways, Mason says.

“They’re both originally southern. Fanny has a line in the play about the magnolias having come of the tree. Hellman loved magnolias from her youth and she planted them wherever she lived. They’re both sharp minded. Of course Fanny is older than Lillian was when she wrote the play. She’s from a different time and can’t express herself as openly and fiercely as Hellman did.”

A longtime Democrat, Mason is acutely aware that she’s arrived in Washington at a sensitive time.

“There are lines about fascists in the play. The description is extraordinary. It definitely resonates.”

Though not an activist, Mason says she feels strongly about causes including breast cancer, college campus rape and equal pay for women.

“This is a time when women and men too can’t afford to let anything get by. I think we all have to be terribly vigilant. It’s time to speak out when something isn’t right.”

Born, raised and educated in Missouri, Mason sought success in 1960s New York where she worked in theater before landing a TV soap opera role playing a girl reporter. Dissatisfied with the part, she left the cushy gig to do theater with A.C.T. Theatre in Seattle. Soon after, she says, a movie career sort of fell into her lap.

An appealing actor adept at comedy and drama, Mason was a popular movie star in the ‘70s and ‘80s, garnering four Academy Award nominations (“Cinderella Liberty” in 1973, “The Goodbye Girl” in 1977, “Chapter Two” in 1979, and “Only When I Laugh” in 1981), and frequently collaborating with her then-husband playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon. After the career cooled, she has continued to do movies, TV, and theater (both acting and directing).

“I’ve always loved the work, but the stardom came too fast,” she explains in her warm, utterly non-diva way. “I just wasn’t ready for it — it sent me back to therapy. But my professional relationship with Neil (Simon) was always good, very rewarding.”

Mason’s life hasn’t been defined solely by acting. After divorcing Simon, she relocated to New Mexico. At the suggestion of her friend Shirley MacLaine, she bought a working farm in beautiful Abiquiú where she successfully grew medicinal herbs and organic produce for 20 years.

Now based in New York City, she says, “I’ll always love New Mexico with its special air and light but I don’t miss running the farm and I’m very happy to be a part of the East Coast theater scene. Still there’s a bit of the farm girl in me. I recently bought a hay field in Connecticut where I’m building a house.”

For now, she’s present in the moment, enjoying her work, she says.

“Being onstage as part of an 11-person ensemble is a palpable and electric thing. Something you can’t necessarily get on film. And ‘Watch on the Rhine’ is a great play. It requires artistry and technique. Hellman wrote a couple of spectacular works, and we need to remember that, especially because she’s a woman.”