Tangled gay relationships explored in ’Daddy’s Boy’

Writer and director Daniel Armando says his new film “Daddy’s Boy” is “an exploration of male identity and relationships between men.”

The out director adds, “it deals with four young men and their issues with their fathers and brothers and how that’s shaped who they are now. Their stories collide in the low-budget world of gay male porn in New York City.”

The New York-based director will be in Washington to discuss his film as part of the monthly Reel Affirmations XTRA Film Series. The movie will screen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at the HRC Screening Room (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.).

Armando is looking forward to a lively discussion after the movie.

“Men tend to hide their feelings,” he says. With this film, he “wants to create a conversation about how men relate to each other.”

The story kicks off with Max (Alex Miro), a regular in the adult film scene who’s traveling from Canada to New York for a shoot with Manuel (Jonathan Iglesias), a rugged cowboy from Arizona. In his hotel room, Max struggles to finish a letter to his estranged father. Cruising the city, he later meets up with Fabian (Joe Lopez), a young Puerto Rican man from Queens who’s dealing with his own challenges: his attraction to men, becoming a father and hearing an unexpected revelation from his own father.

Meanwhile, Manuel reaches out to his estranged older brother Jorge (James Koroni), a dancer trapped in a loveless relationship with an abusive photographer.

In presenting the lives of these characters, Armando says he wanted to, “explore the different ways you can visually present a character and tell a story. I wanted to paint portraits of these characters in their space and capture a mood. I wanted to examine how they react to other characters and their surroundings.”

Armando admits this can sometimes be difficult for audiences.

“We’re just watching these guys in their spaces as they’re dancing or posing for the camera or jerking off. It can be awkward. … There’s nothing romantic about this world. There’s no kissing. I wanted to show male nudity in a way that wasn’t overtly sensual or romantic or lustful.”

In creating this world, Armando was influenced by the filmmakers of the French New Wave, an influential movement that swept European art cinema in the late 1950s and 1960s. Inspired by the social and political upheavals of the time and constrained by tight budgets, critics and directors called for a break with traditional filmmaking. They championed shattering traditional narrative structures, highlighted existential themes and references to other films and used techniques such as ling shots and rapid editing.

Armando was introduced to these films by his cinematographer, Ryan Andrew Balas.

“He showed me movies like Truffaut’s ‘400 Blows’ and Goddard’s ‘Breathless,’ as well as Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Persona.’ I loved the feel of it and the energy of young directors exploring what cinema can do.”

The influence of the French New Wave can be seen throughout the movie, from the crisp black and white photography to the costume design to the distinctive style of the credit sequence.

Armando also wanted to set up a dialogue between the New Wave and contemporary queer audiences. He enjoys introducing the world of LGBT cinema to new styles, and he also enjoyed bringing the New Wave out of the closet. He replaces the barely hidden homoeroticism of movies like “Jules et Jim” with a proud and open exploration of gay male sexuality.

When he’s not traveling the LGBT film circuit with “Daddy’s Boy,” Armando is busy on two new projects with Dane Joseph, his partner at Novo Novus Productions. He’s directing a script by Joseph that explores, “relationships, infidelities and fetishes.” Armando and Joseph are also producing “bwoy,” a new film by festival favorite John G. Young. The film stars Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) and is slated for release later this year.