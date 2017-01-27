January 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Cyndi Lauper criticizes Madonna’s controversial Women’s March speech
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Cyndi Lauper thinks Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March in D.C.  “didn’t serve its purpose.”

“I was glad that she (Madonna) went,” Lauper, 63, said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I think it happens a lot when you are really jacked up, feeling your emotions. I don’t think it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity.”

In Madonna’s passionate speech she said that she had thought about blowing up the White House and used profanity. Afterward, Madonna posted on Instagram that her White House comment had been taken out of context.

Other celebrities who spoke to the crowds at the March included Alicia Keys and Scarlett Johansson. For Lauper, Johansson’s speech was more productive.

“When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story like Scarlett Johansson. She shared her story. It was clear. It was eloquent. Yelling doesn’t. It just jacks people up,” Lauper continued.

