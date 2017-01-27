Gays fear moving into assisted living: study

MELBOURNE, Australia — A new Australian study found older gay men fear moving into assisted living facilities because of the threat of being ostracized by residents and family, Australian Aging Agenda reports.

Some of the men said they expected to find homophobic residents, care workers or management in aged care facilities.

“The fear of homophobia is not necessarily from the staff, the greater fear can be from other residents and their families,” said the study’s author Peter Robinson, a senior lecturer in sociology and history at Swinburne University, according to the Agenda.

The men in the study spoke of their concerns regarding care workers and the possible effect of a culture in which opposite-sex relationships are seen as the norm, he said.

The study, published in the journal Quality in Aging and Older Adults, is based on interviews with 25 men age 60 and older in Melbourne, Auckland, London, Manchester and New York.

While drawing on a small sample, Robinson’s findings echo previous studies that have documented the concerns of many older LGBT people about moving into aged care.

Funding for the national training program to train aged care workers to provide inclusive care to LGBT seniors in Australia expired last June, the Agenda reports.