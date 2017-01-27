Rimmel London adds male YouTuber to campaign

Rimmel London is taking a page from fellow makeup brands CoverGirl and Maybelline’s marketing playbook and including men in its new campaign.

Lewys Ball is now one of the faces of Rimmel London for its #LivetheLondonLook ad campaign. The 17-year-old British beauty guru, known as lookingforlewys on YouTube, does makeup tutorials and challenges for his more than 150,000 subscribers.

“Anybody can wear makeup no matter who you are,” Ball says in the ad.

Montse Passolas, Rimmel London’s VP of global marketing, explained the purpose of the new ads to Campaign.

“This is a positive call to action encouraging people to express themselves in an authentic way,” Passolas says. “The new brand platform conveys a clear point of view of Rimmel’s edgy and streetwise personality; inviting girls and guys to mix things up and try new looks.”

The ad also includes bisexual model Cara Delevingne.

