January 30, 2017 at 2:12 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lily Tomlin receives Lifetime Achievement honor at SAG Awards
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lily Tomlin’s entertainment career, which has earned her six Emmys, two Tonys and one Grammy, was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The actress and comedian had a mini-reunion with her “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton who presented her with the award. Her acceptance speech was filled with humor and touched on everything from advice to new actors to politics. She also thanked her wife Jane Wagner saying, “My partner Jane Wagner is the one whose shoulders I stand the tallest.”

“After 50 years in the business, I find young actors are asking me for sage advice. Along with telling them to wear sunscreen, I suggest a few things you may find helpful. Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. And if you’re already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you’ve had too much to drink. Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse?'” Tomlin joked.

“Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory comments can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as ‘alternative facts,’ or worst yet, ‘fake news,'” Tomlin continued.

Tomlin, who made her television debut on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In” in 1969 and currently stars in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,”  has also been a longtime activist.

“I feel like I’m just getting started,” Tomlin says. “What sign should I make for the next march? Global warming, Standing Rock, LGBT issues, Chinese missiles. There’s lots to do. We can all go out and really change things, and as long as i don’t have to audition, I just may be back.”

 

