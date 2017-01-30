January 30, 2017 at 8:59 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Maysam Sodagari, gay news, Washington Blade

Maysam Sodagari was detained and released on Sunday.

A gay Iranian man who has a green card and works in the San Francisco Bay area as a chemical engineer was detained by U.S. Customs agents Sunday morning while disembarking from a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale at the conclusion of a seven-day gay cruise.

Maysam Sodagari, 32, who has lived in the U.S. for the past nine years, is believed to be the first known case of a cruise ship passenger getting caught up in President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration issued Jan. 27.

The order temporarily banned refugees and immigrants, including visa and green card holders, from entering the U.S. from seven mostly Muslim countries, including Iran.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus sought to quell confusion over the order during an interview Sunday morning on NBC’s Meet the Press, when he said the order “doesn’t include green card holders going forward.”

Sodagari received a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Akron in Ohio in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page, which says he received his bachelor’s degree also in chemical engineering at the University of Tehran in 2007.

Wayne Sobon, one of his friends from San Francisco, told the Washington Blade that Sodagari obtained U.S. political asylum at some point after first entering the U.S.

Sodagari gave a first-hand account of his concern over being confronted with the Trump executive order in several Facebook postings beginning Saturday, expressing concern that he might be forced to return to Iran.

Human rights activists have reported that Iranian authorities are known to have executed people accused of committing homosexual acts.

“I left the port with a legal status for a Gay Cruise,” he wrote in one of his postings on the day before the cruise ship Allure of the Seas was scheduled to arrive at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after touring several Caribbean islands.

“Now I may not be able to enter the U.S. tomorrow,” he wrote in that posting. “My future is all unclear just by a sudden change in the law. If I get detained and sent back to Iran, at least I lived the life to the fullest as a gay man in the U.S., and I want to thank you all [for] being part of the experience.”

Upon the ship’s arrival in port Sunday morning, Sodagari posted a series of short reports saying he was told he had to undergo an interview with customs officials and was waiting for about two hours. Finally, about three hours after saying he had been detained, he stated in a post, “I am free to go back home.”

Later in the day he told the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel the customs officials who questioned him were “very nice, friendly, and professional.”

Friends of Sodagari’s from San Francisco, D.C., and the Fort Lauderdale area scrambled to find him legal help after he contacted them prior to the ship’s arrival in Fort Lauderdale. One of the friends told the Washington Blade that they reached out to LGBT-supportive members of Congress to see if they might lend support if customs officials attempted to deport Sodagari.

The Miami Herald reported that Jamie Alejandro, director of the LGBT group OUT Miami, posted a photo of him and another friend with Sodagari from the LGBT enclave of Wilton Manors, which is located next to Fort Lauderdale.

“I am happy to report that I’m here with Maysam and after being detained by Customs Border Patrol for three hours he is doing well and is in good spirits – obviously concerned and shaken up but doing well,” the Herald quoted the post as saying.

Sodagari’s LinkedIn page says he currently works as a senior fermentation associate for the international medical products company Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, which, among other things, produces life-saving blood-related components such as proteins and plasma.

Trump said the executive order was needed to prevent Islamic terrorists from entering the U.S. for an interim period while he arranges for heightened screening and vetting of refugees and immigrants from Middle East countries.

Several LGBT advocacy organizations joined immigration rights groups in condemning the order as a disguised attempt to ban Muslims from entering the country and a form of discrimination that would not be effective in preventing terrorists from gaining access to the U.S.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

protest_at_Lafayette_Square_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Chris_Johnson watermark
Local
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
News Talk’s 14-year run comes to an end
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
LGBT march on Washington planned for D.C. Pride weekend
SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award
Maysam_Sodagari_460x470_courtesy_Linkedin watermark
National
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
Log Cabin emerges as lead LGBT group in Trump era
Donald_Trump_at_inauguration_460x470_3_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Gender Conference East watermark
Opinions
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Elton_John_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Elton John is adapting ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for Broadway
Rimmel London adds male YouTuber to campaign
Andy Cohen thinks Kellyanne Conway should be on ‘Real Housewives’
Cyndi Lauper criticizes Madonna’s controversial Women’s March speech
Author Roxane Gay pulls Simon & Schuster book over Milo Yiannopoulos deal
Kelly Rowland thinks people should ask partners about ‘past gay experiences’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup