January 30, 2017 at 2:31 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Petition wants Lady Gaga replaced at Super Bowl
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lady Gaga has been preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance but not everyone is excited to tune in for the show on Sunday.

A petition has been started on Change.org to replace Lady Gaga with some big name, Atlanta and Houston-based musicians including Migos, Future and OutKast.  Justin G started the petition and believes that since the Atlanta Falcons are playing the game and that the Super Bowl will take place in Houston that musicians should be changed accordingly.

So far, more than 50,000 people have signed the petition.

“Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee, Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!! If you’re gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW,” Justin G writes.

While the likelihood of any changes happening are slim, the petition is expected to be delivered to the NFL if it reaches 75,000 signatures.

Lady Gaga hinted at her upcoming halftime performance to Entertainment Weekly, saying her five-song set might not just be songs from her latest release “Joanne.”

“I would be happy to play new music during the Super Bowl, of course,” Gaga says, “But for me I just always want the show to be great.”

 

