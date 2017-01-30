January 30, 2017 at 2:48 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Sia, Rosie O’Donnell pledge to donate to ACLU for LGBT immigrants
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

A number of celebrities, including Sia, Rosie O’Donnell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jack Antonoff, have pledged to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The donations were in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocks people from Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

Sia pledged to donate $100,000 to help “our queer and immigrant friends” and O’Donnell promised to match Sia’s donation.

Antonoff urged people to “stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community” and tweeted he will donate $20,000.

Ferguson also tweeted that he will be donating $10,000 for “our LGBTQ immigrant family.”

