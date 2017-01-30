Sia, Rosie O’Donnell pledge to donate to ACLU for LGBT immigrants

A number of celebrities, including Sia, Rosie O’Donnell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jack Antonoff, have pledged to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The donations were in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocks people from Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

Sia pledged to donate $100,000 to help “our queer and immigrant friends” and O’Donnell promised to match Sia’s donation.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0#RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

and i will match your 100K donation sia – #resisthttps://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Antonoff urged people to “stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community” and tweeted he will donate $20,000.

stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017

Ferguson also tweeted that he will be donating $10,000 for “our LGBTQ immigrant family.”