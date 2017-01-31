2017 GLAAD Media Award nominees announced

GLAAD has announced its 2017 GLAAD Media Award nominees honoring the best in film, television, music and journalism in the LGBT community.

“Moonlight” earned a nomination for Outstanding Film Wide Release and “The Real O’Neals” and “Transparent” earned Outstanding Comedy Series nominations.

Other nominations include Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Elton John and Tegan and Sara for Outstanding Music Artist.

“For nearly 30 years, the GLAAD Media Awards have set the bar for media representations of LGBTQ people,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities closer together. This year’s nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe.”

There will be one awards ceremony on Saturday, April 1 at in Los Angeles and another ceremony on Saturday, May 6 in New York City.

For a complete list of nominations, visit here.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

“Moonlight”

“Star Trek Beyond”

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

“The Handmaiden”

“Naz & Maalik”

“Other People”

“Spa Night”

“Those People”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“One Mississippi” (Amazon)

“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

“Take My Wife” (Seeso)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Fosters” (Freeform)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Hap and Leonard” (SundanceTV)

“How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

“The OA” (Netflix)

“Orphan Black” (BBC America)

“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)

“Shameless” (Showtime)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy)

Outstanding TV movie or Limited Series

“Eyewitness” (USA Network)

“London Spy” (BBC America)

“Looking: The Movie” (HBO)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Fox)

“Vicious: The Finale” (PBS)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Gaycation” (Viceland)

“I Am Cait” (E!)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“The Prancing Elites Project” (Oxygen)

“Strut” (Oxygen)