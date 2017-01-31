Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers

Milo Yiannopoulos mocks President Donald Trump’s, who Yiannopoulos affectionally calls “Daddy,” plan to begin building a wall on the border to separate the United States and Mexico in a new YouTube video.

The out, Breitbart editor, who was banned from Twitter for abusive language, gathers together a group of workers to lay down the first bricks of Trump’s wall.

The group makes a trip to the hardware store to pick up bricks and then head out to simply stack each brick on top of the other. The men, including two who decide to perform the task shirtless, attempt to build the wall while Yiannopoulos supervises and drinks champagne.

“Even Daddy isn’t totally immune from public sector bureaucracy and delays. So we’re giving him a head start,” the video is captioned.

Yiannopoulos has made other controversial YouTube videos in the past including filming the Pride flag burning in a pro-Trump election advertisement.

Simon & Schuster also recently faced backlash after commissioning a $250,000 book deal with Yiannopoulos for his memoir, “Dangerous.” The deal caused bisexual author Roxane Gay to pull her own upcoming book from the publisher.

Watch below.