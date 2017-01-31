January 31, 2017 at 2:54 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Milo Yiannopoulos mocks President Donald Trump’s, who Yiannopoulos affectionally calls “Daddy,” plan to begin building a wall on the border to separate the United States and Mexico in a new YouTube video.

The out, Breitbart editor, who was banned from Twitter for abusive language, gathers together a group of workers to lay down the first bricks of Trump’s wall.

The group makes a trip to the hardware store to pick up bricks and then head out to simply stack each brick on top of the other. The men, including two who decide to perform the task shirtless, attempt to build the wall while Yiannopoulos supervises and drinks champagne.

“Even Daddy isn’t totally immune from public sector bureaucracy and delays. So we’re giving him a head start,” the video is captioned.

Yiannopoulos has made other controversial YouTube videos in the past including filming the Pride flag burning in a pro-Trump election advertisement.

Simon & Schuster also recently faced backlash after commissioning a $250,000 book deal with Yiannopoulos for his memoir, “Dangerous.” The deal caused bisexual author Roxane Gay to pull her own upcoming book from the publisher.

Watch below.

protest_at_Lafayette_Square_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Chris_Johnson watermark
Local
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
News Talk’s 14-year run comes to an end
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
LGBT march on Washington planned for D.C. Pride weekend
SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award
scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
IDAHOT, International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, Havana, Cuba, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
Gender Conference East watermark
Opinions
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Adam Lambert, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Queen thinks Freddie Mercury ‘would have loved’ Adam Lambert
Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers
2017 GLAAD Media Award nominees announced
Gay Iraqi soldiers share love story on ‘Ellen’
Sia, Rosie O’Donnell pledge to donate to ACLU for LGBT immigrants
Petition wants Lady Gaga replaced at Super Bowl
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup