February 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Anti-discrimination, religious freedom bills advance in Va.

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade

The Virginia State House in Richmond, Va. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Virginia lawmakers in recent days have approved three LGBT-specific bills.

The Virginia Senate on Jan. 27 approved state Sen. Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun County)’s Senate Bill 822, which would add LGBT-specific protections to the Virginia Fair Housing Law, by a 25-14 vote margin. Senators on the same day approved state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s Senate Bill 783, which would ban discrimination against state employees based on sexual orientation and gender identity, by a 25-14 vote margin.

The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus congratulated Ebbin for “getting SB783 passed.”

Both SB 783 and SB 822 have been referred to the Virginia House of Delegates’ General Laws Committee.

The committee on Jan. 26 approved a vaguely worded religious freedom bill by a 14-8 vote margin.

House Bill 2025, which state Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) introduced, would prohibit the state from punishing anyone who refuses to officiate a same-sex marriage if it violates their religious beliefs. Equality Virginia is among the LGBT advocacy groups that oppose the Culpeper Republican’s measure.

“The right to practice one’s own religion is already firmly protected in the U.S. Constitution,” said Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow in a statement after the committee approved HB 2025. “In truth, this legislation has nothing to do with religious freedom and everything to do with taxpayer-funded discrimination against LGBTQ people.”

“Virginia lawmakers should look closely at the fallout in North Carolina and the state’s deeply discriminatory HB2 law before plowing down a similarly destructive path,” she added.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill in 2016. The Senate failed to override the governor’s veto.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Muriel_Bowser_at_Brother_Help_Thyself_grant_awards_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Daniel_Truitt watermark
Local
Trump order threatens D.C. charities
Anti-discrimination, religious freedom bills advance in Va.
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
News Talk’s 14-year run comes to an end
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
United Nations LGBT Core Group, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Refugees_are_human_beings_460x470_by_Haeferl_courtesy_Wikimedia_Commons watermark
Opinions
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Snagglepuss_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
DC Comics revamps Snagglepuss into ‘gay, southern Gothic playwright’
Lucian Piane apologizes for Twitter meltdown, blames ‘marijuana psychosis’
Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad
Ellen DeGeneres digs at Trump’s immigration ban with ‘Finding Dory’
Queen thinks Freddie Mercury ‘would have loved’ Adam Lambert
Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup