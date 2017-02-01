Baltimore organizations win grants

Several Baltimore-area organizations were among the 30 that received grants from Washington, D.C.-based Brother, Help Thyself during its annual grants reception that took place on Jan. 28 at the D.C. Eagle. BHT is a community-based organization that provides financial and other support to non-profit organizations serving the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities in the Baltimore/D.C. metro area.

Among those Baltimore-area organizations receiving grants were: AIDS Action Baltimore ($2,760); Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre, Inc. ($1,000); FreeState Justice ($1,450); Baltimore-based Hope Springs, an HIV/AIDS advocacy organization ($3,880); New Ways Ministry Inc. a Mount Rainier-based LGBT Catholic organization ($1,960); and PFLAG Westminster/Carroll County ($1,420).

In addition, the President’s Award was presented to Jeffrey Grabelle of AIDS Action Baltimore for “25+ years of loving, dedicated, and inspirational service to Baltimore’s HIV/AIDS community.”

“It’s important to acknowledge the good work being done in and for our community,” said BHT President Jim Slattery, in a statement. “While none of us are in this for the glory, it sure is nice to have the opportunity to formally recognize folks and groups we think of as legendary and worthy of praise.”

Since its incorporation in 1978, BHT has now awarded nearly $3.1 million in grants.