February 1, 2017 at 10:41 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen DeGeneres digs at Trump’s immigration ban with ‘Finding Dory’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Ellen DeGeneres not so subtly gave her opinion on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies by talking through the plot of “Finding Dory” on “Ellen” on Tuesday.

DeGeneres told the audience that over the weekend Trump signed an executive order suspending Syrian refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. She also mentions that Trump screened “Finding Dory,” in which DeGeneres voices the title character, at the White House.

“I don’t get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things,” DeGeneres begins.

“Now, of course, ‘Finding Dory’ is about a fish named Dory,” DeGeneres says. “And, Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish, doesn’t matter.”

On a screen next to the television host, images from “Finding Dory” appear on the screen.

“Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo,” DeGeneres continues. “She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.”

DeGeneres stresses that she wants “everyone who’s watching Finding Dory” to understand the message behind the movie.

“Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory,” DeGeneres says. “Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”

