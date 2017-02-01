February 1, 2017 at 10:58 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lady Gaga is the new face of Tiffany & Co.

The pop star will appear in Tiffany & Co’s first ever Super Bowl commercial. In a preview clip, Lady Gaga is seen dressed in a simple, all-black outfit giving her opinion on why sharing her creativity is important to her.

“It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are,” Gaga says in the commercial. “I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you.”

The ad is to promote the jewelry brand’s new Tiffany Hardware collection.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best and that it is where the magic happens. The brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times. To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry,” Lady Gaga said in a statement.

The full 60-second commercial will debut during the Super Bowl where Gaga will also perform during halftime.

protest_at_Lafayette_Square_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Chris_Johnson watermark
Local
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
News Talk’s 14-year run comes to an end
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
LGBT march on Washington planned for D.C. Pride weekend
SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
United Nations LGBT Core Group, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Refugees_are_human_beings_460x470_by_Haeferl_courtesy_Wikimedia_Commons watermark
Opinions
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Lady_Gaga_Tiffany_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad
Ellen DeGeneres digs at Trump’s immigration ban with ‘Finding Dory’
Queen thinks Freddie Mercury ‘would have loved’ Adam Lambert
Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers
2017 GLAAD Media Award nominees announced
Gay Iraqi soldiers share love story on ‘Ellen’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup