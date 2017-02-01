Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad

Lady Gaga is the new face of Tiffany & Co.

The pop star will appear in Tiffany & Co’s first ever Super Bowl commercial. In a preview clip, Lady Gaga is seen dressed in a simple, all-black outfit giving her opinion on why sharing her creativity is important to her.

“It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are,” Gaga says in the commercial. “I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you.”

The ad is to promote the jewelry brand’s new Tiffany Hardware collection.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best and that it is where the magic happens. The brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times. To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry,” Lady Gaga said in a statement.

The full 60-second commercial will debut during the Super Bowl where Gaga will also perform during halftime.