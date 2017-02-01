Lucian Piane apologizes for Twitter meltdown, blames ‘marijuana psychosis’

Lucian Piane has apologized for his anti-Semitic and racist Twitter rants calling them a symptom of “marijuana psychosis.”

Piane, 36, posted a series of offensive tweets in October and November including, “If Jews stopped the Holocaust victim shit we would all get along” and “If black people stopped being so ashamed of themselves we could call them n*****s and they would laugh. Backwards shit.”

The music producer and songwriter also attacked his longtime collaborator RuPaul calling him the “wisest n****r” he knows.”

In an Instagram post, Piane apologized for the tweets claiming that UCLA doctors diagnosed him with “marijuana psychosis” during that period. Piane says that he ingested 800mg of cannabis edibles to treat “full body pain” and “terrible fatigue.”

According to Piane, his illness caused him to withdraw as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and prevented him from working for almost a year.

“I am sorry to have hurt anyone along the way,” Piane writes.