February 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lucian Piane apologizes for Twitter meltdown, blames ‘marijuana psychosis’
(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Lucian Piane has apologized for his anti-Semitic and racist Twitter rants calling them a symptom of “marijuana psychosis.”

Piane, 36, posted a series of offensive tweets in October and November including, “If Jews stopped the Holocaust victim shit we would all get along” and “If black people stopped being so ashamed of themselves we could call them n*****s and they would laugh. Backwards shit.”

The music producer and songwriter also attacked his longtime collaborator RuPaul calling him the “wisest n****r” he knows.”

In an Instagram post, Piane apologized for the tweets claiming that UCLA doctors diagnosed him with “marijuana psychosis” during that period. Piane says that he ingested 800mg of cannabis edibles to treat “full body pain” and “terrible fatigue.”

According to Piane, his illness caused him to withdraw as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and prevented him from working for almost a year.

“I am sorry to have hurt anyone along the way,” Piane writes.

A photo posted by Lucian Piane (@revolucian) on

  • Courtney

    Bullshit.

Muriel_Bowser_at_Brother_Help_Thyself_grant_awards_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Daniel_Truitt watermark
Local
Trump order threatens D.C. charities
Anti-discrimination, religious freedom bills advance in Va.
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
News Talk’s 14-year run comes to an end
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
United Nations LGBT Core Group, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Refugees_are_human_beings_460x470_by_Haeferl_courtesy_Wikimedia_Commons watermark
Opinions
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Snagglepuss_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
DC Comics revamps Snagglepuss into ‘gay, southern Gothic playwright’
Lucian Piane apologizes for Twitter meltdown, blames ‘marijuana psychosis’
Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad
Ellen DeGeneres digs at Trump’s immigration ban with ‘Finding Dory’
Queen thinks Freddie Mercury ‘would have loved’ Adam Lambert
Milo Yiannopoulos builds Trump’s wall with shirtless workers
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup