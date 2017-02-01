February 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Prime Timers to discuss domestic violence
Wyatt O'Brian Evans, gay news, Washington Blade

Wyatt O’Brian Evans (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Author, journalist and radio show host Wyatt O’Brian Evans will be the featured speaker at an upcoming meeting of Prime Timers of Baltimore, a social group consisting of older gay and bisexual men as well as younger men who admire mature men. The meeting will be held on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at St. Paul & 20th Streets.

Evans will explore the topic of domestic violence among gay couples by sharing insights from his latest novel, “Nothing Can Tear Us Apart-Frenzy.”

“Intimate Partner Violence and Abuse (IPV/A), the overarching theme of ‘Frenzy!’, is such a taboo in our community,”  Evans, himself an IPV/A survivor, told the Blade.  “It is my mission to continue to shine a bright light on this critical issue.”

For more information about Prime Timers of Baltimore, call 410-252-7239 or email info@ptbalto.org. For more information about Wyatt O’Brian Evans, visit wyattevans.com.

Jim Slattery, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Baltimore organizations win grants
Prime Timers to discuss domestic violence
LGBT Safe Space workshops offered
Trump order threatens D.C. charities
Anti-discrimination, religious freedom bills advance in Va.
LGBT voices join White House protest of Trump immigration ban
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
United Nations LGBT Core Group, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
Gay State Dept. employee says Trump prompted resignation
Ayaz Hassan, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Trump’s ban means I can’t attend HRC conference
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Beyonce_Pregnant_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Beyoncé announces she’s pregnant with twins
DC Comics revamps Snagglepuss into ‘gay, southern Gothic playwright’
Lucian Piane apologizes for Twitter meltdown, blames ‘marijuana psychosis’
Lady Gaga stars in Tiffany & Co’s first Super Bowl ad
Ellen DeGeneres digs at Trump’s immigration ban with ‘Finding Dory’
Queen thinks Freddie Mercury ‘would have loved’ Adam Lambert
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup