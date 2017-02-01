Prime Timers to discuss domestic violence

Author, journalist and radio show host Wyatt O’Brian Evans will be the featured speaker at an upcoming meeting of Prime Timers of Baltimore, a social group consisting of older gay and bisexual men as well as younger men who admire mature men. The meeting will be held on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at St. Paul & 20th Streets.

Evans will explore the topic of domestic violence among gay couples by sharing insights from his latest novel, “Nothing Can Tear Us Apart-Frenzy.”

“Intimate Partner Violence and Abuse (IPV/A), the overarching theme of ‘Frenzy!’, is such a taboo in our community,” Evans, himself an IPV/A survivor, told the Blade. “It is my mission to continue to shine a bright light on this critical issue.”

For more information about Prime Timers of Baltimore, call 410-252-7239 or email info@ptbalto.org. For more information about Wyatt O’Brian Evans, visit wyattevans.com.