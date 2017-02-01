The arts in peril?

Artists and art advocates are on pins and needles since the Hill newspaper reported Jan. 19 that President Donald Trump is considering privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Endowment for the Humanities as part of a wider program of federal budget cuts.

While things are status quo for now — like most federal agencies, the NEA is operating under a continuing resolution for fiscal year 2017 that goes through April — many in the arts world are concerned.

“The grants and programs that the NEA administers are powerful examples of how the arts are a vital and valuable part of our everyday lives,” Victoria Hutter, assistant director for press/public affairs for the NEA, wrote in an e-mail to the Blade. “In communities across the nation, NEA-supported projects ensure that the arts are accessible to all Americans through arts education, healing arts and arts-based community development, as well as through projects that feature dance, music, visual arts, literature, folk and traditional arts and more.”

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency that works to give Americans the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts. Its funding is project-based and goes to thousands of nonprofits each year, along with partnerships and special arts initiatives, research and other support that contribute to the “vitality of our neighborhoods, students and schools, workplace and culture.” The NEA is the only funder, public or private, that provides equal access to the arts in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, supporting artistic endeavors of all kinds.

For fiscal year 2016, the NEA’s $147.9 million budget was about .004 percent of the federal budget. About 80 percent of that appropriation is distributed as grants and awards to organizations and individuals across the country. About 40 percent is awarded directly to states while about 60 percent goes to organizations and individuals directly. About 40 percent of NEA-supported activities occurred in high-poverty neighborhoods and 33 percent went to serve low-income audiences, the NEA says.

Republican administrations have previously been suspicious of the NEA. According to the New York Times, Ronald Regan planned to eliminate the NEA when he came into office in 1981 but changed his mind. Controversies such as “Immersion (Piss Christ),” a photo by Andres Serrano that shows a crucifix photographed in a cup of urine (it was a winner in an NEA-funded art competition) have resulted in NEA funding being down from where it was in the 1990s, the New York Times reports and today’s funding for the NEA and NEH combined are less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the annual federal budget.

But to some arts organizations, NEA money can be a huge boost. There’s no gay- or LGBT-specific category of NEA grant, but LGBT artists and artists who make art with LGBT themes have long benefited from the funding.

Last year, Cincinnati Opera received a $35,000 NEA grant to support the world premiere of “Fellow Travelers,” an opera by composer Gregory Spears and librettist Greg Pierce that depicts 1950s life for gays in the federal government who were forced to stay in the closet or lose their jobs. It enjoyed 10 nearly sold-out performances last June and garnered strong critical reviews. The NEA money was used early in the production cycle to help fund a 10-day intensive workshop in which personnel got to see the opera somewhat on its feet before the full-fledged production was underway. It’s a common practice for Broadway shows, but is often too cost prohibitive for opera companies to manage.

“We were planning to do this whether or not we had the NEA grant, but it definitely helped,” says Ashley Tongret, director of public relations for Cincinnati Opera. “It wasn’t the largest source of funding or even the tipping point, but it was a wonderful piece of the elaborate puzzle of fundraising that we did.”

She says the work wasn’t chosen because of its gay theme, nor does the company have any initiative dedicated to LGBT themes.

“It was the art that called to us,” Tongret says. “Greg’s music is just beautiful and touching and Greg Pierce did a wonderful job at tearing down a huge novel and telling the story in a really concise way. It really was the work itself. The subject matter was not the main reason, but it was part of the tapestry.”

She says the entire production cost in the neighborhood of about $455,000. Cincinnati Opera also benefits from grants channeled through the state of Ohio, which for the last five years has come out on top in terms of NEA grants among states. Tongret guesses NEA money is “maybe five percent of the budget or less” for Cincinnati Opera.

Other recent NEA grants that have gone to LGBT-themed work include:

• $60,000 in 2017 to Washington National Opera, part of which will be used to support performances of “Champion” by Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer, a two-act, jazz opera about welterweight boxer Emile Griffith, who was bisexual.

• $10,000 in 2017 to the Chicago Sinfonietta to support a concert program featuring works that explore issues of gender, sexuality and identity. Under the direction of Michael Morgan, David Conte’s work “Elegy for Matthew,” written in memory of hate crime victim Matthew Shepard, will be performed.

• $15,000 in 2016-2017 to Fresh Meat Productions, a San Francisco-based outfit, that plans a national tour of “The Missing Generation,” a dance work by choreographer Sean Dorsey that will “give voice to the early survivors of the AIDS epidemic.”

John Moletress, a multi-disciplinary D.C.-based gay actor/artist and founder of force/collision, has benefited from NEA grants indirectly. Organizations such as the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities fund local artists with help from the NEA in a “trickle-down” way. He says even if Trump closes the NEA spigot, queer artists will always continue.

“Queer art making has a history of marginalization which in turn has sparked a revolution of do-it-yourself rigor,” he says. “Ignite us, piss us off, turn us away and we only become individually and communally stronger.”