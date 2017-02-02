Caitlyn Jenner unveils memoir cover

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed the cover for her memoir “The Secrets of My Life.”

In a behind the scenes video, shared on Jenner’s Facebook and Twitter pages, a first look of the book is shown.

“Imagine denying your core and soul. Then add to it the most impossible expectations that people have for you because you are the personification of The American Male Athlete,” reads a quote from Jenner at the start of the video.

“After a lifetime of secrets and a long personal struggle Caitlyn Jenner is finally learning to live as her true self,” the video is captioned as shots from the photo shoot are interspersed between.

At the end, the cover is unveiled.

“The Secrets of My Life” will be released on April 25.