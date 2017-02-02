Distrkt C celebrates anniversary

While most gay bars in D.C. start shutting down around 3 a.m., on the second Saturday of each month the D.C. Eagle is keeping the party going until 8 a.m.

Distrkt C was the brainchild of Philadelphia-based party promoter Bruce Yelk. For Yelk, it was a goal to create a large dance party event for gay men but he found the market in Philadelphia difficult due to nightlife venues shutting down at 2 a.m. He began look to D.C. and New York City to see if there was potential for a party elsewhere. Yelk says he was pointed in the direction of the D.C. Eagle and found it was exactly the vibe he wanted.

“It’s an amazing warehouse, really raw space that lends a very sort of sexual undertone, stripped down, old-school party to Distrkt C,” Yelk says. “I sort of wanted that seedy feel. I often describe the party as a 1970s adult bookstore, porn video combination. The feel of an adult bookstore with red lights as you walk in and it’s very dark in corners. The club looks like that. The Eagle has that image to begin with. I just matched them all up and it all just jelled.”

For the past year, Distrkt C has offered late-night parties at the D.C. Eagle and will celebrate its success with its one-year anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 p.m.-8 a.m. Adult entertainment stars Rikk York and Dylan Knight will make appearances and DJs Mark DeMarko and Manny Lehman, who opened the first Distrkt C party, will be back to bring the event full circle. Guests can also partake in an open bar from 10-11 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Yelk says partygoers can expect some of the original dancers to perform at the party as well as an enhanced light show to give the party some amped-up visual effects.

Ed Grandis and his husband JD Rondon have been huge fans of circuit parties and have traveled all over the country to attend different events. When they heard Yelk was creating a monthly circuit party in D.C., they knew they had to check it out and have been avid partygoers ever since.

“We have found each event awesome fun because the promoter creates a theme for each and brings in top U.S. and international DJs that we have had to travel to enjoy,” Grandis says. “The Eagle has created a unique dance environment with outstanding sound and lighting. The guys who attend are looking for a great time and bring a lot of energy and hot looks.”

Yelk is now expanding his party promotion expertise to include another party at the D.C. Eagle, DC2. Yelk describes the new party as the same as Distrkt C but held on Sunday nights of holiday weekends.

The first DC2 party will be over President’s Day Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. DJs X Gonzalez and Morabito will spin. Tickets are $20 and $10 from each ticket sold will benefit the Cherry Fund.

Yelk says the reason he believes his parties have been such a success is because Distrkt C parties can’t be narrowed down into one category. Different types of ethnicities and ages can be found in the crowd and that’s something Yelk is proud of as a party promoter and what he thinks his guests enjoy seeing.

“It’s so welcoming in its diversity and you see it on people’s faces when you’re walking around. It’s a very happy party because there are no expectations other than great music and a great atmosphere,” Yelk says.