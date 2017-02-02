February 2, 2017 at 2:36 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Gay group fights motion to dismiss lawsuit against U.S. Justice Dept.

Nightlife Regulation Amendment Act, gay news, Washington BladeThe Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., an LGBT rights group, filed a motion in federal court on Monday opposing the U.S. Justice Department’s request that a lawsuit filed by Mattachine last April seeking thousands of pages of government documents be dismissed on summary judgment.

The Mattachine lawsuit charges that the DOJ and the FBI failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request it filed in 2013 under the Obama administration asking for the release of all documents related to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1953 Executive Order 10450.

The order, among other things, associated homosexuals with “infamous, dishonest, immoral, or notoriously disgraceful conduct” and asserted they posed a security risk and were unsuitable for government employment.

Mattachine Society, which focuses its activities on uncovering government papers documenting the persecution of LGBT people by federal agencies in the 1950s and 1960s, says the documents are needed to shed light on a past era in which more than 10,000 LGBT federal employees were fired or denied jobs.

In a motion filed on Dec. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, DOJ attorneys argue that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the FBI has “conducted a reasonable search and produced documents responsive to Plaintiff’s request consistent with FOIA and its applicable exemptions.”

In its Jan. 20 motion opposing the government’s request for dismissal of the case, Mattachine’s pro bono attorneys with the D.C. law firm McDermott, Will & Emery call the DOJ’s search for the requested documents “unreasonable and inadequate.”

“This court should also grant summary judgment in favor of Plaintiff because defendant has failed, as a matter of law, to apply properly the statutory exemptions allowed under the FOIA when it improperly withheld responsive materials in whole and part,” Mattachine’s attorneys state in a court brief.

“The request for these documents is timely as the investigation and firing of LGBT Americans is not ‘ancient history,’” Mattachine Society says in a Jan. 30 statement. “Just this month, former Secretary of State John Kerry issued a formal apology for the State Department’s involvement in the purge of homosexuals during this same period, which is known as the Lavender Scare,” the statement says.

“[T]hat history now runs the risk of being erased,” the statement adds. “Shortly after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, the State Department wiped Secretary Kerry’s apology from its website.”

The court is expected to rule on both motions sometime later this year.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Muriel_Bowser_at_Brother_Help_Thyself_grant_awards_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Daniel_Truitt watermark
Local
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gay group fights motion to dismiss lawsuit against U.S. Justice Dept.
Ziegfeld’s-Secrets hit with ‘devastating’ potholes
‘Peter Rosenstein Day’ in D.C.
Va. lawmakers kill two anti-LGBT bills
Only 1% of D.C. students report being bullied
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
Sandra_Moran_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
immigrant_rights_protest_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
My protest days are not over
Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore
Trump’s ban means I can’t attend HRC conference
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
RuPauls_Drag_Race_Season_Nine_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduces season nine queens
Distrkt C celebrates anniversary
Studio’s ‘Tear You Apart’ play explores ‘fat girl/gay man trope’
Caitlyn Jenner unveils memoir cover
Chelsea Handler vows to stand up for LGBT rights
LGBT protestors plan to ‘werk’ at Trump Hotel
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup