Comings & Goings

Congratulations to Ray Quintero, now a principal at Healthsperien, LLC, a D.C.-based consulting and legal services firm focused on strategic issues operating at the intersection of public policy, business strategy and government affairs. The company helps organizations navigate the complexities of health care policy, politics and regulation.

Quintero has a wide range of expertise in health care, spanning the care and management spectrum including patients, providers, educators, payers and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Prior to joining Healthsperien, he served as senior vice president of Public Policy at the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) in D.C. and Chicago. As part of the senior leadership team, he led and executed the overall strategic vision of the AOA, a national membership organization comprised of nearly 130,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students nationwide. He oversaw the AOA’s diverse Federal & State government relations program. During his tenure at the AOA, Quintero led the association’s efforts on many issues, including Medicare physician payment, medical liability reform and graduate medical education. He also represented the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians as its director of government relations.

Quintero has also held government relations positions at Merck Pharmaceuticals, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and served as vice president of Strategic Alliances at SevenTwenty Strategies, where he provided grassroots and public affairs counsel to a range of health care clients.

Quintero is a native of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona, where he served as student body president and on the Arizona Alumni Association Board.

Congratulations also to Bill Pullen on his new position at Georgetown University as program co-director, Georgetown University Leadership Coaching Program. The coaching program is housed in the Institute of Transformational Leadership. Pullen will also continue to run his own company.

Pullen is president of BPA Coaching and Consulting. He is an executive coach and organizational development consultant who provides executive coaching, team coaching and leadership development services to both public and private organizations. His work focuses on developing current and emerging leaders, building leadership capacity within organizations and aligning leader behavior with organizational strategy and mission needs. He has delivered individual and team coaching to a wide range of organizations.

Pullen is known for his straightforward, insightful approach to helping people and organizations identify behaviors that promote or detract from leader effectiveness. Taking a systematic approach, he uses a cycle of assessment, challenge and support to accelerate development, enhance performance and build leadership identity, presence, behaviors and skills. Through the use of various assessment instruments, he is able to give targeted feedback and create development plans that align with the needs of both the individual and the organization. His approach reinforces coaching and feedback, by creating a cycle of action and learning that leads to sustained, effective improvement in performance.

Pullen has a bachelor’s degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and a master’s in Organizational Development from Johns Hopkins University. He is a Master Certified Coach through the International Coach Federation. He has done advanced coach training in adult development, neuroscience and consciousness and systems and team coaching.