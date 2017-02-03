Voguing doc ‘Kiki’ explores present day ballroom scene

Sundance Film Festival favorite “Kiki,” considered by critics to be a “Paris is Burning” for a new generation, has released a new trailer in promotion of its release this month.

The documentary returns to the roots of the ballroom scene in New York City and chronicles how LGBT youth of color are continuing to fuel their creativity and find a safe haven in the community. The film is written and directed by Sara Jordenö and co-written by Twiggy Pucci Garçon.

“It’s this competitive scene to get away from rejection, homophobia, lack of acceptance. It’s a safe haven,” one voguer says in a voiceover.

“Kiki” premieres in select theaters and on VOD on Feb. 24.