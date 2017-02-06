February 6, 2017 at 10:34 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl halftime
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Following her Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga announced she will be embarking on a massive Joanne World Tour.

The “Million Reasons” singer tweeted a gif making the announcement and posted the tour’s schedule on her official website. The tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Vancouver. She makes her D.C. stop on Nov. 19 at Verizon Center.

Lady Gaga’s halftime performance on Sunday raised the roof of the stadium, literally, where she began singing “This Land is Your Land” with the backdrop of  a starry American flag in the background. She jumps off the roof and lands to perform a mashup of some of her hit songs from the last decade.

The pop star performed “Poker Face,” “Telephone, “Million Reasons,” “Bad Romance” and “Just Dance” for the screaming crowd. 

Lady Gaga also belted out her pro-LGBT anthem “Born This Way,” with the lyrics “No matter gay, straight, or bi. Lesbian, transgendered life,” to the national audience, which included Vice President Mike Pence who was present in the NRG Stadium.

Watch Gaga’s performance below.

