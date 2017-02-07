MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Brittany Walsh

Name: Brittany Walsh

Age: 32

Occupation: Community social worker

Identify as: Queer

What are you looking for in a mate? I like to spend time with people who are thoughtful toward and interested in the world around them, who invest in community, who surprise me by who they are or what they show me about myself. Those who make me laugh. It might also help if they’re OK knowing I’m not looking for one, lone adventure buddy.

Biggest turn-off: Folks who listen only to know when it’s their turn to talk, lack of self-awareness, complacency.

Biggest turn-on: (Subtle) confidence that comes from being passionate, creativity, good kissers.

Hobbies: Kitchen things, outdoor things (like borrowing someone’s dog for a walk), things around town.

Describe your ideal first date: Something we bike ride to; then something else such as drinks, music, food and/or artsy events.

Favorite TV show: The one in paperback.

Celebrity crush: Ellen Page, Annie Clark, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Can I also say Keith Haring?

One obscure fact about yourself: I was prom queen my senior year of high school.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE TOP 20 LGBT SINGLES