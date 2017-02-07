MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Carlos Maza

Name: Carlos Maza

Age: 28

Occupation: Video producer

Identify as: Existentially anxious, but also a gay male

What are you looking for in a mate? Previously: intelligence, ambition, compassion, an unsettling sense of humor. Now: survival skills.

Biggest turn-off: A guy who takes himself too seriously. Come on, man.

Biggest turn-on: When someone does something that scares them because they want to conquer the self-doubt in their head.

Hobbies: Every time I get asked this question I remember that I have literally no interesting hobbies. Miniature horse racing? I race miniature horses that I steal from traffickers. Let’s go with that.

Describe your ideal first date: Anything that gets me to forget about worrying about the fate of the country for 30 minutes.

Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead”

Celebrity crush: Alyssa Edwards

One obscure fact about yourself: My high school principal made me shut down my VERY funny Xanga because I was being too mean to other high school debaters on it.

