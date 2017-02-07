MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: David Torian

Name: David Torian

Age: 52

Occupation: Lawyer

Identify as: Gay, biracial Jew

What are you looking for in a mate? A man with a sense of humor, smart, has compassion, patience and understands giving each other personal space. Enjoys going out as much as staying in, willing to respect my guilty pleasures of reality TV and retro comedies, into home cooking and likes to watch football (college and pro).

Biggest turn-off: Smoking, ignorance, arrogance (as opposed to confidence — do you know the difference?), sloppy drunks.

Biggest turn-on: Great smile, sense of humor, quick wit, great kisser.

Hobbies: Cooking, travel, dining, politics, acting, hanging out with friends both out and at home, shopping, museums, spoiling my nephews and niece, bowling, tennis, rediscovering playing vintage video games.

Describe your ideal first date: A bite to eat somewhere quiet, talk and get to know each other, then go bowling or billiards or something similar — not necessarily in that order.

Favorite TV show: “Big Bang Theory”

Celebrity crush: In my 20s: Matt Dillon; in my 30s: David Faustino; in my 40s: Robert Downey, Jr.; currently: James Denton.

One obscure fact about yourself: Isn’t being a gay biracial Jew obscure enough? OK, one more — I was born in Austria.

