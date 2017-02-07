February 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm EST | by Staff reports
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: David Torian
David Torian, gay news, Washington Blade

David Torian (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Name: David Torian

Age: 52

Occupation: Lawyer

Identify as: Gay, biracial Jew

What are you looking for in a mate? A man with a sense of humor, smart, has compassion, patience and understands giving each other personal space. Enjoys going out as much as staying in, willing to respect my guilty pleasures of reality TV and retro comedies, into home cooking and likes to watch football (college and pro).

Biggest turn-off: Smoking, ignorance, arrogance (as opposed to confidence — do you know the difference?), sloppy drunks.

Biggest turn-on: Great smile, sense of humor, quick wit, great kisser.

Hobbies: Cooking, travel, dining, politics, acting, hanging out with friends both out and at home, shopping, museums, spoiling my nephews and niece, bowling, tennis, rediscovering playing vintage video games.

Describe your ideal first date: A bite to eat somewhere quiet, talk and get to know each other, then go bowling or billiards or something similar — not necessarily in that order.

Favorite TV show: “Big Bang Theory”

Celebrity crush: In my 20s: Matt Dillon; in my 30s: David Faustino; in my 40s: Robert Downey, Jr.; currently: James Denton.

One obscure fact about yourself: Isn’t being a gay biracial Jew obscure enough?  OK, one more — I was born in Austria.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE TOP 20 LGBT SINGLES

Most Eligible LGBT Singles watermark
Local
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles Voting
LGBT dance protest targets Trump Hotel
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Religious freedom bill passes in Va. House
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
ivanka_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
Small businesses cheer White House regulatory order
Most Eligible LGBT Singles watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Most Eligible Singles 2017
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Taylor Lianne Chandler
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Guy Anthony
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Carlos Maza
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Tim Barber
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Matthew Ramirez
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup