MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Guy Anthony

Name: Guy Anthony
Age: 30
Occupation: Co-founder of Black, Gifted & Whole and “ARTivist.”
Identify as: Gay
What are you looking for in a mate? Someone who really understands what it means to be both an organ and a blade. Someone who lives in a constant state of gratitude and refuses to let past hurt impede on our future together.
Biggest turn-off: Judgmental, superficial and dishonest men.
Biggest turn-on: Vulnerability. LAWD! Men who allow themselves to be vulnerable; to share with me a part of them that most have not seen is the sexiest thing a man can do for me. I want more men with flowers falling from their skin and more water in their eyes.
Hobbies: I love museums, traveling, writing poetry, reading, the theater, art galleries and doing absolutely nothing. On weekends, I live by the rule that Saturdays are for adventures and Sundays are for cuddles.
Describe your ideal first date: My ideal first date would be a date to see a show at the Kennedy Center. Afterward, we’d head over to the Mighty Pint to have a few beers and talk until there are no more words left to be said. I believe that all first dates should be dutch with no expectations.
Favorite TV show: Of all time: “Martin”; currently: “Blackish.”
Celebrity crush: Tinie Tempah
One obscure fact about yourself: I’m a recovering undercover over-lover.