February 7, 2017 at 3:41 pm EST | by Staff reports
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Guy Anthony
Guy Anthony, gay news, Washington Blade

Guy Anthony (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Name: Guy Anthony

Age: 30

Occupation: Co-founder of Black, Gifted & Whole and “ARTivist.”

Identify as: Gay

What are you looking for in a mate? Someone who really understands what it means to be both an organ and a blade. Someone who lives in a constant state of gratitude and refuses to let past hurt impede on our future together.

Biggest turn-off: Judgmental, superficial and dishonest men.

Biggest turn-on: Vulnerability. LAWD! Men who allow themselves to be vulnerable; to share with me a part of them that most have not seen is the sexiest thing a man can do for me. I want more men with flowers falling from their skin and more water in their eyes.

Hobbies: I love museums, traveling, writing poetry, reading, the theater, art galleries and doing absolutely nothing. On weekends, I live by the rule that Saturdays are for adventures and Sundays are for cuddles.

Describe your ideal first date: My ideal first date would be a date to see a show at the Kennedy Center. Afterward, we’d head over to the Mighty Pint to have a few beers and talk until there are no more words left to be said. I believe that all first dates should be dutch with no expectations.

Favorite TV show: Of all time: “Martin”; currently: “Blackish.”

Celebrity crush: Tinie Tempah

One obscure fact about yourself: I’m a recovering undercover over-lover.

