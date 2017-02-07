February 7, 2017 at 3:41 pm EST | by Staff reports
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Taylor Lianne Chandler
Taylor Lianne Chandler, gay news, Washington Blade

Taylor Lianne Chandler (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Name: Taylor Lianne Chandler

Age: 44

Occupation: Author, model, actress, interpreter

Identify as: Intersex female

What are you looking for in a mate? First and foremost, honesty! After that it gets a little superficial. I like someone fit, tall, with a great smile. I need chemistry that makes me miss them and text them throughout the day because I need to feel connected to them. Someone who loves music and movies and can cuddle up and watch or listen. I love contagious laughter and extraordinary conversation. Someone who says they are normal, average or ordinary is not for me. I want someone exceptional and just right for me. P.S. Someone who loves great coffee, hiking, beach adventures, boating, bowling and a movie in the park with a blanket and a great bottle of wine. Not too young or old, but just right.

Biggest turn-off: Lazy, unfit, no ambition. Can’t laugh at themselves. Anyone who judges people.

Biggest turn-on: Perfect smile and a fit, toned body about 6’2”.

Hobbies: Great coffee, bowling, hiking, thrift or consignment shopping, reading.

Describe your ideal first date: Casual picnic in the park or on the water at sunset with wine, followed by an amazing kiss.

Favorite TV show: “House of Cards,” “Scandal,” “Emerald City”

Celebrity crush: Ryan Reynolds

One obscure fact about yourself: It seems like my whole life is public these days. In 2001, I was in a horrific car accident and pronounced dead. After brain surgery, coma, reconstructive surgery, learning to walk and talk again with much metal and total face and head reconstruction, I’m here today better than ever.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE TOP 20 LGBT SINGLES

Most Eligible LGBT Singles watermark
Local
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles Voting
LGBT dance protest targets Trump Hotel
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Religious freedom bill passes in Va. House
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
ivanka_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
Small businesses cheer White House regulatory order
Most Eligible LGBT Singles watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Most Eligible Singles 2017
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Taylor Lianne Chandler
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Guy Anthony
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Carlos Maza
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Tim Barber
MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Matthew Ramirez
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup