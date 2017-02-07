MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Taylor Lianne Chandler

Name: Taylor Lianne Chandler

Age: 44

Occupation: Author, model, actress, interpreter

Identify as: Intersex female

What are you looking for in a mate? First and foremost, honesty! After that it gets a little superficial. I like someone fit, tall, with a great smile. I need chemistry that makes me miss them and text them throughout the day because I need to feel connected to them. Someone who loves music and movies and can cuddle up and watch or listen. I love contagious laughter and extraordinary conversation. Someone who says they are normal, average or ordinary is not for me. I want someone exceptional and just right for me. P.S. Someone who loves great coffee, hiking, beach adventures, boating, bowling and a movie in the park with a blanket and a great bottle of wine. Not too young or old, but just right.

Biggest turn-off: Lazy, unfit, no ambition. Can’t laugh at themselves. Anyone who judges people.

Biggest turn-on: Perfect smile and a fit, toned body about 6’2”.

Hobbies: Great coffee, bowling, hiking, thrift or consignment shopping, reading.

Describe your ideal first date: Casual picnic in the park or on the water at sunset with wine, followed by an amazing kiss.

Favorite TV show: “House of Cards,” “Scandal,” “Emerald City”

Celebrity crush: Ryan Reynolds

One obscure fact about yourself: It seems like my whole life is public these days. In 2001, I was in a horrific car accident and pronounced dead. After brain surgery, coma, reconstructive surgery, learning to walk and talk again with much metal and total face and head reconstruction, I’m here today better than ever.

