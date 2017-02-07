Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’

Rosie O’Donnell is available to play Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian tweeted she would be interested in playing President Donald Trump’s chief strategist after someone tweeted she would be good for the role.

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The suggestions for a female Bannon on “SNL” come on the heels of Melissa McCarthy’s scene-stealing sketch as press secretary Sean Spicer. The video has received more than 16 million views on YouTube.