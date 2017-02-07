February 7, 2017 at 2:48 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’
(Screenshot via YouTube)

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Rosie O’Donnell is available to play Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian tweeted she would be interested in playing President Donald Trump’s chief strategist after someone tweeted she would be good for the role.

The suggestions for a female Bannon on “SNL” come on the heels of Melissa McCarthy’s scene-stealing sketch as press secretary Sean Spicer. The video has received more than 16 million views on YouTube.

