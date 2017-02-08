Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in

OLIVIA CONETTA

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Single.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

I don’t think it led to any dates, but it did lead to some lighthearted, affectionate teasing from friends.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Take a great picture and enjoy cracking sarcastic jokes about how eligible you are.

SASANKA JINADASA

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Still single!

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

Yes — actually the very same night it was announced.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Resist fascism and live your best life.

CHRIS JENNINGS

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Engaged

Where/how did you meet?

We met a while ago but we were both in relationships at the time. Last year we were finally both single and now it’s a thing.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was fun, my fiancé tells her friends that I was one of the most eligible singles. It’s a conversation starter.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Wear this title with pride and you never know what will happen in a year.

MARIO AUSTIN

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

I’m currently still single but actively dating.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was a cool experience. I got to meet some amazing people and earn a few cool dates.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Have fun! Enjoy every minute of the celebration.

ADAM SMITH

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

I am still single.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was fun being chosen for this and I had a few people recognize me at the bars or random people I’m Facebook friends with send messages about it, though I’m not sure it led to any actual dates.

JOHN JACK GALLAGHER

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

“Alone Again, Naturally” Gilbert O’Sullivan.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

Mashup: “Protect Ya Neck” Wu Tang Clan, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” Whitney Houston and “Precious & Few” Climax

Any advice to this year’s winners?

“Tears Dry On Their Own” Amy Winehouse