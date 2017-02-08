February 8, 2017 at 3:10 pm EST | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
2016 Most Eligible LGBT Singles, gay news, Washington Blade

2016 Most Eligible LGBT Singles (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

OLIVIA CONETTA

eligible singles, gay news, Washington Blade, Olivia Conetta

Olivia Conetta (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Single.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

I don’t think it led to any dates, but it did lead to some lighthearted, affectionate teasing from friends.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Take a great picture and enjoy cracking sarcastic jokes about how eligible you are.

SASANKA JINADASA

Sasanka, gay news, Washington Blade

Sasanka Jinadasa (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Still single!

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

Yes — actually the very same night it was announced.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Resist fascism and live your best life.

CHRIS JENNINGS

eligible singles, gay news, Washington Blade

Chris Jennings (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

Engaged

Where/how did you meet?

We met a while ago but we were both in relationships at the time. Last year we were finally both single and now it’s a thing.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was fun, my fiancé tells her friends that I was one of the most eligible singles. It’s a conversation starter.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Wear this title with pride and you never know what will happen in a year.

MARIO AUSTIN

eligible singles, gay news, Washington Blade

Mario Austin (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

I’m currently still single but actively dating.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was a cool experience. I got to meet some amazing people and earn a few cool dates.

Any advice to this year’s winners?

Have fun! Enjoy every minute of the celebration.

ADAM SMITH

eligible singles, gay news, Washington Blade, Adam Smith

Adam Smith (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single?

I am still single.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

It was fun being chosen for this and I had a few people recognize me at the bars or random people I’m Facebook friends with send messages about it, though I’m not sure it led to any actual dates.

JOHN JACK GALLAGHER

eligible singles, gay news, Washington Blade

John Jack Gallagher (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

What is your relationship status now, one year after being named a Blade Most Eligible Single? 

“Alone Again, Naturally” Gilbert O’Sullivan.

How was the experience of being named a Blade Most Eligible Single — did it lead to any dates?

Mashup:  “Protect Ya Neck” Wu Tang Clan, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” Whitney Houston and “Precious & Few” Climax

Any advice to this year’s winners?  

“Tears Dry On Their Own” Amy Winehouse

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

Ruby_Corado_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael _Key watermark
Local
Casa Ruby grant for trans people with HIV extended
Trump supporters assault D.C. gay man: report
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles Voting
LGBT dance protest targets Trump Hotel
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
Mike_Pence_and_Donald_Trump_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
The alt-reality presidency
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
2016_Most_Eligible_LGBT_Singles_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Lesbian rapper Young M.A explains why she’s open about her sexuality
Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup