February 8, 2017 at 2:26 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Evan Rachel Wood opened up about being a bisexual woman while accepting the HRC Visibility Award at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Gala on Saturday.

The 29-year-old actress confessed she found herself attracted to women at age 12 but didn’t think it was unusual.

“I thought women were beautiful,” Wood says. “But because I was born that way, I never once stopped to think that was strange or anything to fear.”

“I also thought that men were beautiful,” Wood adds.

Wood has a child with her ex-husband Jamie Bell and is currently engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate, Zach Villa.

“There was a time, despite what it may have looked like on the surface, that the fear had gripped me so tight, and I felt broken and unlovable. And I did not think I would see tomorrow,” Wood continues.”But because of the voices I listened to, because of the people I identified with, the films I had watched, the music I had heard, because of words like ‘bisexual’ and the doors that it opened, I’m still here. And I didn’t miss out on the most beautiful thing I’ve seen yet, and that was my son.”

Wood came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2012.

Watch her speech below.

Ruby_Corado_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael _Key watermark
Local
Casa Ruby grant for trans people with HIV extended
Trump supporters assault D.C. gay man: report
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles Voting
LGBT dance protest targets Trump Hotel
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
Mike_Pence_and_Donald_Trump_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
The alt-reality presidency
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
2016_Most_Eligible_LGBT_Singles_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Lesbian rapper Young M.A explains why she’s open about her sexuality
Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup