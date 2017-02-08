Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Lady Gaga will appear as a guest judge on the season nine premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The pop star tweeted a clip of her upcoming appearance captioned, “The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen.”

“May the best woman win,” Lady Gaga tells the screaming queens in the clip.

Appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been a dream of Lady Gaga’s as far back as 2013, when she tweeted RuPaul asking to be a guest judge on the show.

Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race! @RuPaul I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve! — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) August 14, 2013

Watch the teaser below.