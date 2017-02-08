February 8, 2017 at 12:26 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Lady_Gaga_RuPauls_Drag_Race_Screenshot_600_by_400

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Lady Gaga will appear as a guest judge on the season nine premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The pop star tweeted a clip of her upcoming appearance captioned, “The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen.”

“May the best woman win,” Lady Gaga tells the screaming queens in the clip.

Appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been a dream of Lady Gaga’s as far back as 2013, when she tweeted RuPaul asking to be a guest judge on the show.

Watch the teaser below.

