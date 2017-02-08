Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls

Madonna has adopted four ½-year-old twin girls from Malawi, People reports.

The Malawian high court approved the singer’s application to become Stella and Esther’s guardian after a two-year adoption process.

According to People, Stella and Esther’s father and uncle appeared in court along with Madonna and her lawyer on Tuesday to finalize the adoption. The twins’ mother reportedly died a week after giving birth.

“[Madonna] exuded happiness [after the adoption],” Malawi judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People. “She smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away.”

The singer had posted a photo of the twins with her daughter Lourdes, 20, on Instagram back in July.

3 Beauties! 💘 Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage: 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼❤️🙏🏻🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:49am PDT

Madonna has been a longtime supporter of Malawi. She founded the charity Raising Malawi in 2006 to aid with the poverty in the country. Her son David, 11, and daughter Mercy, 11, are also both adopted from Malawai.