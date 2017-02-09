Grammys plan George Michael and Prince tributes

George Michael and Prince will each get a separate tribute during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Variety reports.

No announcement has been made on which musicians will honor the late singers.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” President and CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow said in a statement. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

Lady Gaga honored David Bowie by performing a medley of his hits in a tribute performance at last year’s show.

The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.