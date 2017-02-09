La Ti Do offers anti-Valentine’s Day show

La Ti Do performs “Love Sucks, But You Gotta Have Faith” at Bistro Bistro (1727 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Monday, Feb. 13 from 8-10 p.m.

The performance will include songs dedicated to George Michael. La Ti Do’s February feature Aaron Reeder will make an appearance. The group will also spotlight Soneka Anderson and will feature guest performances by Caroline Dubberly, Kari Ginsburg, Anya Nebel, Jane Petkofsky, Michael Sandoval and Charlie Wright. Taylor Rambo accompanies the performances. Don Mike Mendoza and Anya Randall Nebel host the event. General admission tickets are $15 at the door. Student tickets and senior citizen tickets are $7 with ID and non-performing La Ti Do alumni tickets are $5.

Doors open at 7:55 p.m. For more information, visit latidodc.wixsite.com.