ResistDance, Her HRC dance parties planned

DJs give ultimate dance parties at two events this weekend.

The D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) presents ResistDance featuring DJ Jason Horswill on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Horswill has spun tracks for MAL, Cherry D.C. and King’s Dominion Gay Night. Cover is $10. For more details, visit dceagle.com.

Her HRC DJ Battle will be at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 8 p.m.-midnight. DJ L Stackz, DJ Vodkatrina, DJ TMF and DJ Honey will battle it out throughout the night. Jay Barber hosts. The first DJ begins at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $40 and include expedited entry, a meet and greet with the cast from the “District Heat” webseries, two drink tickets and a special gift. General admission tickets are $15. For more details, visit facebook.com/ hrcgreaterwashingtondc.