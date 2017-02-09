Synetic unveils ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Synetic Theater (1800 S. Bell St., Arlington, Va.) presents Shakespeare’s classic comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” Feb. 15-March 19.

“The Taming of the Shrew” stars Irina Tsikurishvili, Ryan Sellers, Alex Mills and Chris Galindo. Showtimes are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets start at $35 and student tickets start at $15. Senior citizens and military receive $5 off.

For more details, visit synetictheater.org.