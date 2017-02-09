Tom of Finland gets own emoji

Finland is celebrating the legalization of same-sex marriage in the country, which goes into effect on March 1, with a Tom of Finland emoji.

“We’ve kept our tongue-in-cheek approach,” Director for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Petra Theman said in a press release. “However, the emojis still clearly convey what Finland feels is important: biodiversity and natural coexistence—coexistence with the challenges of our environment and also harmonious coexistence with each other.”

Finland is the only country to release national emojis with 56 emojis currently in its collection.

Gay artist Touko Laakson, creator of the famed hypersexualized queer images, will also get the spotlight in a Finish biopic released this month.