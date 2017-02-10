February 10, 2017 at 10:14 am EST | by Michael Radkowsky
ADVICE: Time for tough love?
Confronting others does not make them change. We change when we confront ourselves.

Michael,
 
I’m wondering if I’m being played by my boyfriend.
 
Jimmy is 22, much younger than me. We met when he was 18 and a freshman at a local university. I’m now 34 and well into my career.
 
Jimmy is estranged from his family (long story involving religious right parents who aren’t thrilled to have a gay son) and he’s been living with me practically since we met. This means I’ve been footing the bill for rent, food, clothes, vacation. He paid for tuition with college loans. Lucky for me, the payments are deferred because he’s been unemployed since he graduated last year, so I don’t have to worry about paying them.
 
It’s true that Jimmy grocery shops, often cooks dinner, walks our dog and sometimes does laundry. But he isn’t doing anything in the way of looking for a job.
 
Part of me thinks I’m being petty to be bothered about this. I make a good living and can support us. But the other part of me is getting more and more annoyed. All my friends (even the ones who like Jimmy) think he’s taking advantage of me, and I’m starting to suspect that myself.
 
I’ve been very encouraging about his looking for a job, but he never gets energized about searching. His major in college doesn’t lend itself to employment, but I’ve been scouring the job listing sites for months now in hope of finding something he’d like.
 
Nothing seems like it interests him and he tells me he isn’t sure what he wants to do. I offered to hire a career coach last week and he blew off the meeting, telling me he took a nap and forgot to set the alarm. Pretty lame.
 
I’m worried he won’t get a job and I’ll get fed up, but then I’m worried he’ll wind up homeless if I kick him out. How can I help Jimmy stand on his own?

Michael replies:

You can’t help Jimmy stand on his own. He is responsible for figuring out how to do this, and before he does, he has to decide he wants to.

What you can do is figure out what you want to do, going forward. Here are some points to consider:

First, decide how much longer you are willing to live with Jimmy under these circumstances. Maybe the answer is forever. In that case, enjoy what you love about being with Jimmy and figure out how not to be miserable about the things you don’t like.

However, it’s clear you’re getting fed up, so I suspect you aren’t willing to remain in the relationship as it is indefinitely.

I’m wondering why you’ve been such a big “rescuer” to Jimmy. Thinking back over your life, is this a familiar pattern? It’s worth your understanding why this dynamic holds any allure to you, because your behavior keeps you stuck exactly where you are: thinking you have to save someone else, and at the same time, resentful that you are being taken advantage of.

Another awful truth: When you try to rescue someone else, you’re not the only one who gets resentful. The object of your supposed assistance inevitably gets fed up with your intrusive interventions. And then the two of you are resentful. Not good.

To get out of a situation like the one you’re in, it’s tempting to make threats, such as, “if you don’t change, it’s over.” But do you want to threaten someone you love with negative consequences unless he does your bidding?

I’d like to suggest a different route. Your challenge here is to figure out how to talk honestly with Jimmy about the impact of his behavior on you and on your relationship and about what it’s like to live with him behaving as he does. How you’re losing respect for him, wondering if he’s taking advantage and trying to figure out what you should do.

Keep in mind that confronting others does not make them change. We change when we confront ourselves, making the decision that we have to behave differently if we want self respect. Your words may have some impact on Jimmy, but only he can decide whether he wants to be a grownup or not.

Maybe Jimmy will decide to get his act together. Or, maybe you will decide that you must end your relationship because Jimmy isn’t interested in being a partner to you. If that’s the result, I hope you will have learned enough from this experience to construct a better relationship in the future.

 

Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with gay couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to Michael@michaelradkowsky.com.

