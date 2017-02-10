February 10, 2017 at 2:46 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Drag Race’ alumni Alyssa Edwards and Detox get YouTube spinoffs
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Alyssa Edwards and Detox are getting their own spin-offs, Variety reports.
The spin-off shows will be uploaded to World of Wonder’s YouTube account, which currently has around 600,000 subscribers.
Edwards will star in “Haus of Edwards,” a reality show that will follow Edwards and her drag daughter, Laganja Estranja, as they operate a dance studio. Detox’s show “Detox’s Life Rehab” will be an advice series featuring Detox offering life hacks.
Both web series will premiere in April.