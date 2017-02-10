I am not a politician, an athlete, a movie star or anyone famous, just a retired veteran who served 20+ years honorably in the military. Since retiring in 2005, I work in the intelligence community. Because of my background, I am very emotional about the newly elected commander in chief. Emotion is what drives me to act on my passions and to advocate for what I believe is right.

If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had not been emotional about the Civil Rights Movement, where would the country be today? Donald Trump sits in the highest office in the land and he expresses his emotions unintelligently every day, so why can’t I? He takes to Twitter like an incensed teenager. He has no filters; whatever comes up, comes out. He will say one thing at noon; something different at 2 p.m. and by the 11 p.m. news, he denies ever saying anything at all.

He says despicable things about the people of this country, whom he is supposed to lead. He questions the credibility of the intelligence community publicly, which eats at my core. He then tells them on his CIA visit that he loves the intelligence community! He bans immigrants and refugees from entering the country. And I’m supposed to control my emotions? Absolutely not!

People say, “now you know how so many conservatives felt when President Obama was elected.” Well, actually I do not. President Obama was disliked because he is black, not because he is egomaniacal.

As an enlisted soldier, I traveled the world for five years, facilitating classes on the importance of treating EVERYONE with dignity and respect. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I had the privilege to serve my country; it was an absolute honor. As an American, I have shown respect for every president of the United States, regardless of his political party. As a member of the military, I was not allowed to make disparaging remarks about the president, EVER. It was the truest form of disrespect to the country.

I cannot find it in my heart to be at ease with the unscrupulousness of the new leader of the free world. Some say “give him a chance, he will change.” I am a firm believer that — as Maya Angelou said — when a person shows you who they are the first time, believe them. People make changes in their lives when it is a detriment to them; when they need others’ acceptance or approval. When one demonstrates egotistical behavior, they do not see a need to change. Because of his self-absorption and lack of empathy for the masses, how effective will he be as president? His leadership style is injurious to so many people and every “ism” there is. I often wonder how far back in time Donald Trump intends on going to make “America Great Again.”

Being a God-fearing woman, I know that we are where we are supposed to be politically and it is all happening for a reason. My prayer is that we as Americans will get through this presidency and become closer as a nation. He needs to handle the people of this country with care because our father is powerful and his children are not the only ones with a powerful father.

So from where I sit, I will continue to be emotional, I have earned the right to be emotional. I served my country and work for one of the finest organizations in the world. If Donald Trump could see America from where I sit, what a wonderful world this would be.

Robin J. Bell is an author and advocate for non-violent males with addictions.