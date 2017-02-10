February 10, 2017 at 10:23 am EST | by Robin J. Bell
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
interest rates, gay news, Washington Blade, egomaniacal Trump

President Donald Trump (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

I am not a politician, an athlete, a movie star or anyone famous, just a retired veteran who served 20+ years honorably in the military. Since retiring in 2005, I work in the intelligence community. Because of my background, I am very emotional about the newly elected commander in chief. Emotion is what drives me to act on my passions and to advocate for what I believe is right.

If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had not been emotional about the Civil Rights Movement, where would the country be today? Donald Trump sits in the highest office in the land and he expresses his emotions unintelligently every day, so why can’t I? He takes to Twitter like an incensed teenager. He has no filters; whatever comes up, comes out. He will say one thing at noon; something different at 2 p.m. and by the 11 p.m. news, he denies ever saying anything at all.

He says despicable things about the people of this country, whom he is supposed to lead.  He questions the credibility of the intelligence community publicly, which eats at my core. He then tells them on his CIA visit that he loves the intelligence community! He bans immigrants and refugees from entering the country. And I’m supposed to control my emotions? Absolutely not!

People say, “now you know how so many conservatives felt when President Obama was elected.” Well, actually I do not. President Obama was disliked because he is black, not because he is egomaniacal.

As an enlisted soldier, I traveled the world for five years, facilitating classes on the importance of treating EVERYONE with dignity and respect. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I had the privilege to serve my country; it was an absolute honor. As an American, I have shown respect for every president of the United States, regardless of his political party. As a member of the military, I was not allowed to make disparaging remarks about the president, EVER. It was the truest form of disrespect to the country.

I cannot find it in my heart to be at ease with the unscrupulousness of the new leader of the free world. Some say “give him a chance, he will change.” I am a firm believer that — as Maya Angelou said — when a person shows you who they are the first time, believe them. People make changes in their lives when it is a detriment to them; when they need others’ acceptance or approval. When one demonstrates egotistical behavior, they do not see a need to change.  Because of his self-absorption and lack of empathy for the masses, how effective will he be as president? His leadership style is injurious to so many people and every “ism” there is. I often wonder how far back in time Donald Trump intends on going to make “America Great Again.”

Being a God-fearing woman, I know that we are where we are supposed to be politically and it is all happening for a reason. My prayer is that we as Americans will get through this presidency and become closer as a nation. He needs to handle the people of this country with care because our father is powerful and his children are not the only ones with a powerful father.

So from where I sit, I will continue to be emotional, I have earned the right to be emotional.  I served my country and work for one of the finest organizations in the world. If Donald Trump could see America from where I sit, what a wonderful world this would be.

Robin J. Bell is an author and advocate for non-violent males with addictions.

  • Lauravan

    I’m glad someone said it. I was a soldier for 3 years and I never questioned the Commander in Chief. But this moron has no respect for the United States or the level of sacrifice of the people who died to keep the U.S. free. And then this monkey comes along and starts trying to make hatred the new normal. Bankrupt Donald has to go!

    • Jupiter Caelestis

      Liar. Trump has shown great respect for the military & it was Obama that consistency showed disrespect & gutted out military down to almost WWI levels. Saying otherwise doesn’t make it true.

  • Jupiter Caelestis

    I see… a veteran who specializes in false narratives & is trading on his service to the country by insulting someone that wants to restore the country after the Left’s fascists have left us all vulnerable. Commendable.

Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
Comings & Goings
Third suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Contest
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
N.C. Dems seek to replace HB2 with LGBT anti-bias law
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
Erick_Martinez_460x470_courtesy_Erick_Martinez watermark
World
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Shuttering NEA would be attack on dissent
This June, we must step up
Tea Party clowns want to meddle in D.C. affairs
On the road to full equality
Grey_Gardens_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Grey Gardens mansion for sale for $19.95 million
Ford’s ‘Virginia Woolf’ shines as tribute to late playwright Edward Albee
Filmmaker Hunter Lee Hughes explores psyche in new film at D.C. indie festival
Deadly 1973 hate crime recalled in new documentary
Synchronized swimmer finds hope after decades of exile
Tom of Finland gets own emoji
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup