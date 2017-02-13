Grammys 2017: Adele sweeps awards; David Bowie posthumously wins big

Adele collected all five of her nominated categories at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday but when she won Album of the Year, for “25,” she was more disappointed because her big win meant something else.

Beyoncé hadn’t won for her visual album “Lemonade.”

Adele used her time on stage to explain just how important Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” was to her.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humble and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé,” Adele says. “And this album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was just so monumental and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring.”

Beyoncé looked on tearfully from the audience mouthing “Thank you” to Adele’s praise.

“The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering,” Adele continued. “And they stand up for themselves. And I love you and I always have and I always will.”

Adele: “My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental.” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/noldxnyEYq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Adele also won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. She opened the show with a performance of her hit song “Hello.” She later gave a tribute to the late George Michael, which she requested to restart on stage, after beginning the performance on a flat note.

Beyoncé took home awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation.” She gave her first post-pregnancy performance with artistic renditions of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

Chance the Rapper, whose brother Taylor Bennett came out as bisexual last month, won Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for “Coloring Book.”

David Bowie posthumously won five awards, tying Adele for the most wins of the night, for his last project “Blackstar,” including Best Alternative Music Album.

Laverne Cox introduced a Lady Gaga and Metalica rock duet but before the performance began she drew attention to transgender high school student Gavin Grimm’s legal battle to use the boys’ restroom.

“Everyone, please Google ‘Gavin Grimm,'” Cox told the crowd. “He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. #StandWithGavin.”

Lady Gaga, who gave a tribute to Bowie at last year’s Grammys ceremony, rocked out with Metallica in a performance that had some technical difficulties when frontman James Hetfeld’s microphone went out.

The ceremony also included another tribute, this time in honor of Prince. Morris Day and the Time performed “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” before Bruno Mars came out to sing “Let’s Go Crazy” donning Prince’s trademark white ruffle shirt and sparkly purple suit.

For a complete list of winners, visit here.