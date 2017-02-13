February 13, 2017 at 8:08 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine

Rise & Resist, LGBTQ History Month, gay news, Washington Blade

A Russian LGBT activist has disappeared in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

A Russian LGBT rights advocate has disappeared in eastern Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch in a Feb. 9 press release said Grey Violet and Victoria Miroshnichenko arrived in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, which pro-Russian separatists control, on Jan. 31.

The organization said Violet, who is transgender, and Miroshnichenko planned to “stage a public performance” in the city of Donetsk “in support of the LGBT community and record it on video.”

Human Rights Watch said Violet’s friends last heard from her at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 31.

The friends told Human Rights Watch they received information that indicates security officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic detained Violet and Miroshnichenko shortly after they arrived in the region. MediaZona, an independent Russian news website that two members of Pussy Riot launched, quoted a friend who said local authorities told Violet and Miroshnichenko were not in the custody of police or security officials.

“It is distressing that no one has been able to find out where Grey Violet and Miroshnichenko are since they arrived in the DNR 10 days ago,” said Human Rights Watch Ukraine researcher Tanya Cooper in the Feb. 9 press release. “Their sudden disappearance requires prompt and effective investigation.”

Cooper told the Washington Blade on Monday that Human Rights Watch has “no more news about” Violet and Miroshnichenko and “their well-being.” She said her organization has urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to ask authorities in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic about the activists’ fate.

“This is a truly horrible situation,” Cooper told the Blade. “They’ve been missing now for two weeks.”

Pro-Russian separatists have governed the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

They have banned the promotion of so-called gay propaganda to minors. LGBT activists in the region with whom the Blade has spoken say the ongoing conflict between Ukrainian troops and the separatists has adversely impacted their work.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
Comings & Goings
Third suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Contest
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Eliza Byard, GLSEN, Gay Lesbian & Straight Education Network, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
DOJ nixes request to halt order against trans student protections
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
N.C. Dems seek to replace HB2 with LGBT anti-bias law
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Washington Blade, gay news watermark
Opinions
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Shuttering NEA would be attack on dissent
This June, we must step up
Tom Goss, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Goss releases ‘More Than Temporary’ video
Meryl Streep targets Donald Trump at HRC gala
Grammys 2017: Adele sweeps awards; David Bowie posthumously wins big
‘Drag Race’ alumni Alyssa Edwards and Detox get YouTube spinoffs
Grey Gardens mansion for sale for $19.95 million
Ford’s ‘Virginia Woolf’ shines as tribute to late playwright Edward Albee
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup