Capitals goalie Braden Holtby to wear ‘equality’ mask for LGBT-inclusion

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby will advocate the message of inclusion during Hockey is For Everyone month by wearing an “equality mask” during the Caps game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, Feb. 24 at Verizon Center.

Holtby was named the LGBT-inclusion ambassador for the team as part of the NHL’s collaboration with You Can Play, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting homophobia in sports. Holtby has been a longtime LGBT ally and marched in Capital Pride last summer.

The custom mask includes the logos for Hockey is For Everyone and You Can Play.

On Thursday, Feb. 23 at Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the team will practice with rainbow “Pride Tape” on their hockey sticks.

The mask and sticks will be autographed by the participating players and auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting You Can Play.