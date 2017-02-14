February 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Diesel features same-sex wedding in campaign ‘Make Love Not Walls’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Diesel brought romance and politics into its new ad campaign “Make Love Not Walls” for its spring 2017 collection.

In a short film directed by David LaChapelle, a man tries to reach a group of people on the other side of a wall. The group jumps over the wall and breaks through it creating a heart-shaped hole. Everyone joins together to celebrate the wedding of two men and ends with the slogan “Make Love Not Walls.”

Watch below.

 

Betsy_DeVos_460x470_1_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest against DeVos
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
Comings & Goings
Third suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Contest
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
roy_cooper_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
National
Gov. Cooper unveils HB2 repeal plan to lackluster LGBT reaction
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
DOJ nixes request to halt order against trans student protections
D.C. has highest self-identified LGBT population in U.S.
N.C. Dems seek to replace HB2 with LGBT anti-bias law
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Washington Blade, gay news watermark
Opinions
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Shuttering NEA would be attack on dissent
This June, we must step up
Diesel_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Diesel features same-sex wedding in campaign ‘Make Love Not Walls’
Michael Urie tapped to star in revival of Harvey Fierstein’s ‘Torch Song’
Titus Burgess channels Beyoncé in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby to wear ‘equality’ mask for LGBT-inclusion
Goss releases ‘More Than Temporary’ video
Meryl Streep targets Donald Trump at HRC gala
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup