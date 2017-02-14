February 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Diesel features same-sex wedding in campaign ‘Make Love Not Walls’
Diesel brought romance and politics into its new ad campaign “Make Love Not Walls” for its spring 2017 collection.
In a short film directed by David LaChapelle, a man tries to reach a group of people on the other side of a wall. The group jumps over the wall and breaks through it creating a heart-shaped hole. Everyone joins together to celebrate the wedding of two men and ends with the slogan “Make Love Not Walls.”
Watch below.
We’re with cupid. #MakeLoveNotWalls #Diesel #SS17https://t.co/TaL91gUblW pic.twitter.com/aP9bKJuQtN
— Diesel (@DIESEL) February 14, 2017